Jim Jordan on 'Justice': This was the 'last straw' for many Americans

Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for asking President Joe Biden to involve the FBI with local school board matters. Jordan noted he's hopeful Garland will see the DOJ's mistake following the National School Board's Association's decision to apologize for labeling some parents as domestic terrorists.

HAWLEY CALLS FOR AG GARLAND TO RESIGN AFTER HE 'MOBILIZED THE FBI TO INTIMIDATE PARENTS WITHOUT LEGAL BASIS'

JIM JORDAN: I think this memo that he sent out, I think this is the last straw. I think this is going to actually be a catalyst for a reawakening and a focus on freedom in this country. You're seeing it play out. I think that's why the School Board Association said we regret we sent this letter. We apologize for sending this letter because they were hearing from people, the people that are supposed to represent moms and dads, parents of kids in our education system, they're hearing from them and they thought, wait a minute, we better back down from this. Plus the good work you guys did at Fox News and other conservative outlets talking about this, that all helped as well. So this is, I think, a good sign to see that they're apologizing for this letter. Let's see what the attorney general does. I hope he will say like, look, we were wrong. We'll have to wait and see.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: