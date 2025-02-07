Expand / Collapse search
Jim Acosta concedes Democrats have reached ‘maximum powerlessness’ under Trump

Acosta lamented Trump's success in implementing his agenda during his first 100 days in office

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
Jim Acosta conceded that Democrats have reached a state of "maximum powerlessness" under President Donald Trump's second term on an episode of "The Jim Acosta Show" on Monday.

Acosta expressed frustration to political analyst Larry Sabato over Senate Democrats' decision to continue the "tradition" of signing off on presidential cabinet nominees, even though many of Trump's nominations were met with ardent criticism from Democrats.

"Because what we had seen initially as this administration was getting going, as Democrats were saying, well, you know, up in the Senate in particular, when it came to Trump’s Cabinet nominees, you know, it’s their tradition of the Senate, by and large, to sign off on Cabinet nominees and so on," said Acosta.

CNN STAFFERS IN SHOCK ABOUT JIM ACOSTA'S ABRUPT EXIT FROM THE NETWORK

Jim Acosta

Jim Acosta launched his new podcast "The Jim Acosta Show" on Substack after leaving CNN last month. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

He noted that except for some of the "highly controversial" Trump nominations, other Trump nominees received votes from Democrats.

"Sure, there are going to be some like Pete Hegseth are going to be highly controversial. RFK, Jr, highly controversial," said Acosta. "But you’ve seen Democratic senators in some cases vote for some of these nominees."

Acosta then brought up an alleged plan by Democrats to unanimously vote no on Trump's remaining nominations, but noted that even if Democrats did follow through with that plan, they didn't have the numbers to make it work.

"What we’ve heard in the last day or two is that maybe some of these Democratic senators are saying, hold on a second, perhaps we should just do a blanket – we’re not going to vote for any of these nominees," alleged Acosta. "Of course, they don’t have the numbers. They can’t stop people from getting confirmed theoretically speaking."

This inevitability led to a realization from the former CNN anchor.

"But what do Democrats, what can they do at this point? They’re sort of in this situation, this position of maximum powerlessness."

Pete Hegseth

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth was sworn into office on Jan. 25, after a 51-50 vote in the senate to confirm his nomination. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Sabato answered Acosta's question with a similar feeling of hopelessness.

"Yes. And that’s the tragedy of it for Democrats. They should have been able to carry the House. That’s obvious now. And maybe they will in 2026, although I’m not putting any bets on Democrats to win anything the way things are going," Sabato said.

