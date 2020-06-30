Jill Biden predicts 'a lot of Republicans' will vote for her husband, even if they won't admit it

Jill Biden predicted on "The View" Tuesday that many Republicans will vote for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, rather than President Trump this November.

"As you know, Republicans are very tribal and Trump says that he has a 96 percent approval rating in the Republican Party," co-host Meghan McCain had asked. "He is predicting a big win because of the silent majority, which we know from 2016 does exist. How can you counter what he's saying?"

AS TRUMP BLASTS POLLS, SOME GOP DONORS STARTING TO RAISE SOME CONCERNS

"Meghan, I have a little bit of a different slant on it," Jill Biden responded. "From what I've seen, a lot of Republicans are going to vote for Joe.

"You know, and they've been saying it," she added. "Maybe they're not saying it publicly. But when I was out there on the trail, a lot of people came up to me and said, 'Jill, I'm a Republican, but I'm going to vote for your husband because he's a moderate and he's a steady leader and we believe in Joe.'

"And so, I think, you know, of course Trump has his supporters. But I think a lot of his supporters have become disillusioned, especially in the way he's handled this [coronavirus] pandemic," she went on.

"We've seen the -- you know, just these last two days, the spike in the numbers of people who are getting sick and how he's not even addressing it and taking care of American families. So, I have a little bit of a different take on it than maybe you do."

Jill Biden's comments came as Trump downplayed polls that showed him trailing the former vice president by substantial margins. On Monday, he tweeted that his own internal polling showed "VERY GOOD" numbers for his re-election prospects.