GOP senator calls CDC hepatitis B vaccine change 'a mistake' that will make America sicker

Sen Bill Cassidy warns newborn infections could rise from fewer than 20 cases annually back to 20,000

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Friday urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s acting director not to sign off on new guidance that would end routine hepatitis B (HBV) vaccinations for newborns, calling the proposed change "a mistake."

The comments came after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted in favor of the recommendation, finding parents should exercise "individual-based decision-making," in consultation with a doctor, when deciding whether to vaccinate their children for HBV.

For those not receiving the HBV birth dose, the ACIP suggested the initial dose not be administered before the child is two months old.

"As a liver doctor who has treated patients with hepatitis B for decades, this change to the vaccine schedule is a mistake," Cassidy wrote in an X post on Friday. "The hepatitis B vaccine is safe and effective. The birth dose is a recommendation, NOT a mandate."

RFK JR LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SCHOOL FOR ALLEGED VACCINATION OF CHILD WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks at a committee hearing.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., opposed new guidance slashing recommendations for HBV birth doses. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cassidy added that before the birth dose was recommended, 20,000 newborns a year were infected with hepatitis B. 

Now, he noted, it’s fewer than 20. 

"Ending the recommendation for newborns makes it more likely the number of cases will begin to increase again," Cassidy wrote. "This makes America sicker. Acting CDC Director O’Neill should not sign these new recommendations and instead retain the current, evidence-based approach."

Sen. Bill Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Ranking Member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said the change to the vaccine schedule "is a mistake." (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

PREVIOUS CDC DIRECTORS ACCUSE RFK JR. OF ENDANGERING ALL AMERICANS IN NY TIMES ESSAY

Cassidy, a physician, targeted Aaron Siri on Thursday, noting the attorney who worked for Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign and has filed petitions to halt certain vaccines "is a trial attorney who makes his living suing vaccine manufacturers."

"He is presenting as if an expert on childhood vaccines," Cassidy wrote in an X post. "The ACIP is totally discredited. They are not protecting children."

Sen. Bill Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., previously knocked the Health Department's decision to cut funding for mRNA vaccine development. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

In August, Cassidy denounced HHS' decision to slash funding for mRNA vaccine development, claiming it undermined President Donald Trump's mission to make the nation healthy again.

Cassidy's office and the CDC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

