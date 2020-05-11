Jezebel writer condemned for declaring she would be ‘thrilled’ if Stephen Miller died from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jezebel, which bills itself as a “supposedly feminist website," is under fire after publishing an article in which a writer declares that she hopes President Trump adviser Stephen Miller dies from coronavirus.

The piece, written by senior writer Molly Osberg, is headlined, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19.” It was published Friday as a response to news that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus.

“Katie’s husband, of course, is Stephen Miller, the architect of the White House’s arcane immigration policy,” Osberg wrote. “And while I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19.”

The Jezebel piece then accuses Miller of spending his “entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease,” laundering “white nationalist talking points” and pushing for the idea that “the only punishment of consequence was to treat children as poorly as the law could possibly allow.”

Osberg concluded her piece by declaring, “If thousands of Americans, the vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too.”

Jezebel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the article “sick and twisted,” adding that Americans should come together amid the pandemic.

“Political disagreements are fine, but — especially in a time of crisis — we need more love in the world and less hate,” Cruz wrote.

“More disturbing part about this — and it's understood it's Jezebel — is that an editor/decision-maker green-lighted this,” The Hill media reporter Joe Concha wrote. “But hey... if it gets clicks, right?”

Osberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

