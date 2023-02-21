JESSE WATTERS: Do you trust Joe Biden to manage this situation?

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds President Biden’s leadership following his visit to Ukraine on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: So, let me get this straight: Biden is going to build nuclear power plants in Poland, but we aren't allowed to build nuclear power plants here at home? Biden is forcing windmills on us that kill whales and ruin my view, but Poland gets clean nuclear energy with no emissions?

PUTIN ISSUES NUCLEAR WARNING TO US, THREATENS TO RESUME WEAPONS TESTS

Well, we'd be way better off with nuclear power plants, but nope, those are for Poland, and while Biden's trotting across Europe, giving money to Ukraine and pushing power plants in Poland, Putin is up against the wall. Putin responded to Biden's trip and suspended the nuclear weapons treaty with the United States, so Putin may start testing nuclear weapons again.

