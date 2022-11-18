JESSE WATTERS: Why is the DOJ suddenly appointing a Trump special counsel?

Fox News host Jesse Watters asks about the timing of the Trump special counsel investigation on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: So, Trump announces he's running for president and the Republicans take the House and tee up investigations into the Biden family and suddenly a special counsel is appointed. So, who is this special counsel? His name's Jack Smith. He's a Democrat, so he'll probably hire a team of other Democrat prosecutors to investigate the former Republican president. Mr. Smith began his career in New York and worked for the Clinton and Obama administrations.

REPUBLICANS ACCUSE BIDEN OF WEAPONIZING DOJ AFTER TRUMP SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT

Now all of a sudden, the special counsel is going to arrest the former president. On what charges? The special counsel move is going to have a major impact on the Republican primary. Donald Trump's now under a lot of pressure or not. It's just more investigations swirling around them like there have been for years, but now we're looking at a dual track special counsel investigation, a criminal probe in Georgia and prosecutors breathing down his neck in New York.

Now, the guy's already been impeached twice. The first time he ran for president, he was under investigation by the FBI. And now he's running for president again, and he's under investigation by a special counsel. I mean, just put aside the legal warfare the left's unleashed against this guy. What are Republican primary voters supposed to do? This has to factor into the Republican primary.

