Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: Who's the victim in Trump's alleged 'crime'?

Watters calls attention to Democrats' preoccupation with Trump's bookkeeping

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Since when did Democrats become sticklers for bookkeeping? Video

Jesse Watters: Since when did Democrats become sticklers for bookkeeping?

Jesse Watters questions who is the victim in the alleged Trump hush-money case on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Jesse Watters argued Monday there really was no "crime" or "victim" in Donald Trump's criminal case as the former president faces arraignment on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

JESSE WATTERS: When there's a crime, there's usually a victim. Snatch an old lady's purse, throw a rock through your neighbor's window, jack a car – the victim's obvious. We've been hearing about this Trump indictment for weeks. Last Thursday, it was official. And tomorrow, the former president will have his mug shot snapped. 

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. 

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

There's been a lot of talk, but so far we haven't heard a peep about who the victim is. If Trump's the criminal Democrats are making him out to be, who got hurt? "Primetime" can't find a single victim here. It doesn't look like anybody was physically injured. It doesn't look like the IRS was cheated. Where is the crime? A lawyer paid a woman. And the business reimbursed the lawyer. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's it? Then the company filed the payment as a legal expense and just threw it in the filing cabinet. But calling a payment to a lawyer a legal expense instead of a legal reimbursement is worse than murder here in New York. Never, ever put your payments in the wrong ledger. Bragg calls that falsifying business records. A misdemeanor. Since when did Democrats become sticklers for bookkeeping? 