JESSE WATTERS: Who's the victim in Trump's alleged 'crime'?

Jesse Watters argued Monday there really was no "crime" or "victim" in Donald Trump's criminal case as the former president faces arraignment on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

JESSE WATTERS: When there's a crime, there's usually a victim. Snatch an old lady's purse, throw a rock through your neighbor's window, jack a car – the victim's obvious. We've been hearing about this Trump indictment for weeks. Last Thursday, it was official. And tomorrow, the former president will have his mug shot snapped.

There's been a lot of talk, but so far we haven't heard a peep about who the victim is. If Trump's the criminal Democrats are making him out to be, who got hurt? "Primetime" can't find a single victim here. It doesn't look like anybody was physically injured. It doesn't look like the IRS was cheated. Where is the crime? A lawyer paid a woman. And the business reimbursed the lawyer.

That's it? Then the company filed the payment as a legal expense and just threw it in the filing cabinet. But calling a payment to a lawyer a legal expense instead of a legal reimbursement is worse than murder here in New York. Never, ever put your payments in the wrong ledger. Bragg calls that falsifying business records. A misdemeanor. Since when did Democrats become sticklers for bookkeeping?