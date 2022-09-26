Jesse Watters: When is the last time you saw someone excited and pumped up at a Biden rally?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals President Joe Biden's declining popularity ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden 's motorcade was cruising across Sixth Avenue, hundreds of people waiting for it to pass because the street was blocked off and as "The Beast" drove by and Biden waved out the window, nobody clapped. Nobody cheered. It was this like the president of Yugoslavia had driven by. Nobody cared.

Again, this is midtown Manhattan. They voted for Biden over Trump like 90 to 10%. This is telling. Think about it. When's the last time you saw someone excited and pumped up at a Biden rally? Well, we pulled some footage and this is what we found. People just sitting there looking bored, not even listening to what he has to say, but hey I mean, at least these people showed up. The White House can't even get anybody to show up at a Biden rally. These are the pictures they don't want you to see. On TV the cameras shoot the event to make it look packed, but when you pull out, there's nobody there, and it's free.

…

Jen Psaki, Mike Bloomberg, Beto O'Rourke now are saying Biden's shot. He doesn't do anything. Biden tells us the economy's fine, crime isn't that bad and the border is secure. It's all disinformation. This entire administration is based on disinformation