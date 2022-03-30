Watters: Washington Post authenticates Hunter Biden's laptop in 'bombshell' release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters slammed the media Wednesday, saying it covered up the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. The "Jesse Watters Primetime" host said Hunter Biden used "Joe Biden as a cash register for the family."

JESSE WATTERS: We're witnessing today one of the biggest containment operations in American history, a censorship campaign to cover up for one of the most corrupt first families in American history and to sway an election.

Back in October of 2020, the New York Post gave us our October surprise. Damaging emails, text messages and photos of Joe Biden's son Hunter, striking up deals and raking in millions of this dirty, sketchy foreign cash when his father was vice president. Using Joe Biden as a cash register for the family, Hunter Biden was the bag man, and he put our national security at risk, at the taxpayers' expense. And when those leaks out of the Hunter laptop came out, we covered them. We brought you the facts. But the media, big tech, along with the Biden campaign and of course, the Washington Swamp, just swooped in and tried to cover it all up. Hey, they had an election to win.

But now? Hunter could be on the verge of being indicted for tax fraud and maybe money laundering and illegal lobbying. Two weeks ago, The New York Times admitted that Hunter's laptop was in fact real. This came after the media spent over a year spinning the laptop as Russia disinformation. The Washington Post at the time even called the thing, 'the Hunter Biden non scandal,' but it looks like things are changing today. In a bombshell release. The Washington Post joined The New York Times and authenticating Hunter's laptop. Not only did they acknowledge the laptop from hell is real, but they confirmed what we've been saying all along. The Biden family, Joe's son and Joe's brother were raking in millions of dollars from Chinese tycoons.

