JESSE WATTERS: Wall Street liberals force companies to go woke to pay off the social justice gods

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why corporations cave to the woke mob and promote gender-fluid policies on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Why is corporate America "Bud Lighting" themselves? Because this is about more than just money. The people who are forcing these companies to Bud Light themselves already have enough money. They have so much money.

They're looking for things to do. Who are these companies? Companies like Vanguard, BlackRock, the companies that own major stakes in Target or Disney . So, with all that shareholder clout, they can force these companies to do whatever they want. They confess this is what they're doing.

So, we went from the customer is always right to screw you. This is all because rich White liberals on Wall Street feel guilty about being billionaires, so they force companies to go woke to pay off the social justice gods. And it's also brilliant class warfare. The peasants aren't going to storm the castle, you know, if they think the rich guy that owns the castle is nice and lets everybody sparkle.

