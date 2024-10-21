JESSE WATTERS: Trump has identified himself as 'America'

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses former President Trump’s appearance at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania working the fry station on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TRUMP MAKES FRIES AT PENNSLYVANIA MCDONALD'S: I'VE NOW WORKED FOR 15 MINUTES MORE THAN KAMALA

JESSE WATTERS: Nothing screams Americana like a gentleman behind a counter in shirt sleeves, a tie and an apron. It's the kind of old-school shopkeeper look you used to see on the local grocer.

That look meant service you could trust. Good old-fashioned mom and pop professionalism captured by Norman Rockwell. It made you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. This weekend, Trump swapped out his suit jacket for an apron and clocked into a shift at McDonald's.

Donald at McDonald's. It's as American as apple pie. And they have those there, too. They're good. The blond hair, the red tie matching the golden arches and the box of fries. And then he started working the drive-thru.

A photo is worth a thousand words, but in politics, could be worth a million votes because this image at a Pennsylvania McDonald's was taken not far from another iconic moment, in Butler. "Fight, fight, fight."

And the other in a Fulton County jail. The three most powerful images of the election, all of one man now seared into the American psyche like a sizzling quarter-pounder and branded like a sear into the American culture certifying the 2024 election as the most mesmerizing race of our lifetime. There's something aristocratic about a billionaire president taking your order at a fast food drive-thru.

He kept this tie on, his cufflinks on, didn't pretend to be middle class like most politicians. What made it even more authentic is that Trump has a middle-class palate. No one likes McDonald's more than 45. There's also something artistic. It reminds you of an Andy Warhol painting like political pop art, embracing mass marketing and a great American brand. Trump has completely identified himself as America. Good luck running against America.