Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Trump teases he will 'do everything' while working behind McDonald's counter in crucial swing state

Trump claims Harris 'lied' about working at the fast-food restaurant while studying for an undergraduate degree in the 1980s

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump says he was 'surprised' Kamala Harris skipped Al Smith dinner: 'Terrible' Video

Trump says he was 'surprised' Kamala Harris skipped Al Smith dinner: 'Terrible'

Former President Trump sits down with 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Al Smith charity dinner, Vice President Harris' decision to skip the event and his record ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Former President Trump is making an unusual campaign stop this weekend in battleground Pennsylvania.

The Republican presidential nominee will be behind the counter working the fry cooker at a McDonald's restaurant in the Philadelphia area.

"A friend of mine owns a McDonald's someplace," Trump said Friday in an extended interview on "Fox and Friends" when asked about his weekend plans for manning the fry station at the fast-food institution. 

"Oh, I'm going. I'm going to do everything."

CRUNCH TIME: HARRIS TEAMING UP WITH OBAMAS NEXT WEEK ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL

former President Donald Trump and McDonald's french fries

Former President Trump says he will work the frying station at a Pennsylvania McDonald's this weekend. (AP Images/Getty Images)

With 2½ weeks to go until Election Day, Trump remains locked in a tight presidential race with Vice President Kamala Harris. 

And Trump continues to claim Harris never worked at McDonald's.

CAMPAIGN BATTLE BETWEEN THE BILLIONAIRES: MARK CUBAN AND ELON MUSK HIT THE TRAIL FOR HARRIS AND TRUMP

As Harris campaigns to succeed President Biden in the White House, she has spotlighted her middle-class upbringing and her time working at McDonald's while studying for her undergraduate degree in the 1980s, contrasting Trump's wealthy upbringing.

Kamala Harris in Michigan

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks at UAW Local 652 during a campaign event in Lansing, Mich., Friday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"I have" [worked at McDonald's], Harris said in an MSNBC interview last month.

"Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family," she added. "I worked there as a student.

"I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs."

But Trump claims she's not telling the truth.

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks at a campaign roundtable Friday, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks at a campaign roundtable Friday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm going because she lied," Trump said in his "Fox and Friends" interview.

"You don't think she ever worked in McDonald's?" co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

"I know she didn't. We checked it out," Trump said. "They said she never worked here."

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics