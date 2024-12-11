JESSE WATTERS: The train's departing from Mar-a-Lago and everyone's scrambling for a seat

Fox News host Jesse Watters talks about how more and more people are showing up to support President-elect Donald Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS FEEL HOPEFUL POST-ELECTION, WANT TRUMP TO FOCUS ON INFLATION

JESSE WATTERS: Choo choo! Board the Trump train or get tied to the tracks. That's what Republicans and even Democrats are telling each other. The train's departing from Mar-a-Lago and everyone's scrambling for a seat. Once you step into the cafe car, you never know who you're going to see.

…

America's most successful entrepreneurs are wintering in Palm Beach. Elon already has his own villa at Mar-a-Lago. Others are just dropping in for dinner.

That was venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, one of the greatest pioneers of the Internet. Having dinners on the patio for the nightly pitch meeting. Hey, Trump, what about this? You're hired. Andreessen is not an ideologue. He's met with Biden's team, and they wanted A.I. to be owned by the government.

This is how the Democrats rig the economy. You have a couple of monopolies in each industry that does the government's bidding. Now, everything makes sense, doesn't it? Tomorrow, 47 is going to be ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. And he's been named Time magazine's person of the Year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP