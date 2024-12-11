Time magazine to name Trump 2024 Person of the Year: report

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine's 2024 "Person of the Year," marking the second time he will have earned the coveted award.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump plans to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning to unveil his photo on the cover. News of Trump's selection was seemingly leaked, with the outlet citing three people who spoke anonymously because they were "not authorized" to do so.

A Time spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "TIME does not comment on its annual choice for Person of the Year prior to publication. This year’s choice will be announced tomorrow morning."

Trump was widely considered a finalist on Time magazine's Person of the Year shortlist, with podcast host Joe Rogan and Elon Musk also listed as top contenders. The Times shortlist description credited Trump for "reshaping the American electorate" in a "stunning" political comeback.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also included on the list , along with Kate Middleton, Russian economist Yulia Navalnaya, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Every year, Time magazine names a person, group or concept that had the biggest impact on the world in the previous 12 months. Taylor Swift , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Musk have won in recent years.

Trump was named Time's Person of the Year in 2016 after beating Hillary Clinton in the election. At the time, he hailed the award as "a great honor" and one that "means a lot."

Harris and President Biden won the Time Magazine award in 2020 after defeating Trump and his running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump was on the shortlist for the 2015 award, but was beaten to it by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. At that time, Trump said he had predicted that he wouldn’t win that year, and called Merkel the "person who is ruining Germany."

"I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite They picked person who is ruining Germany," he wrote.

While the 2024 issue would be his second time accepting the Person of the Year award, the feature will mark Trump's third time on the cover this year. The magazine famously used the historic photo of Trump standing tall after the first assassination attempt for the cover of the July issue.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.