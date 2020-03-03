Jesse Watters on Super Tuesday: Don't confuse 'Bernie hatred' with 'Biden love'
"The Five" hosts offered their Super Tuesday predictions as voters in 14 states went to the polls on a massive day in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination contest.
"I think ... many Democrats are mistaking Bernie [Sanders] hatred for [Joe] Biden love," co-host Jesse Watters said. "There is no real Biden movement in America, it is a movement against the Bernie movement. And I think tonight, maybe you will see how strong Biden is or is not."
Watters added, "I think [Mike] Bloomberg is soft in poll numbers and will underperform."
BEN SHAPIRO SUPER TUESDAY PREDICTION
Co-host Juan Williams said that while "things change fast in politics" he predicts Biden will emerge with a strong finish that would put him in a solid position to challenge Sanders for the Democratic nomination.
"Let me offer a restrained projection," Williams said. "Joe now has a 50/50 chance to beat Bernie Sanders for the nomination. And if I'm not restrained, it is better than 50/50."
Katie Pavlich said it will be interesting to see how the Biden-friendly states will perform early on in the evening, but added that "Bernie might take the delegates" as the night progresses.
YOUR SUPER TUESDAY GUIDE: THE STATES AND THE STAKES
"Yes, that makes sense," co-host Dana Perino chimed in.
"Bernie states... he would do better tonight on the West Coast... and in California, [where] we might not even know the results for a couple of weeks," Perino added.
"The Daily Briefing" host also said she was keeping a close eye on Bloomberg's performance.
"Tonight, I'm watching and I think Bloomberg will not get number one anywhere but I'm looking to see if he gets number two anywhere," she said.
BIDEN'S SUPER TUESDAY GOAL: CHECK SANDERS' MOMENTUM
"Can Bloomberg get number two in Virginia or Texas ahead of Bernie? What would that tell us? And then also," Perino continued, if "Bernie beats Biden in a couple of places, the dynamic of those two battling it out might continue for a while."
STU VARNEY SUPER TUESDAY PREDICTION: 'I'M GOING TO TREAD ON DANGEROUS GROUND'
While Super Tuesday remains a crucial part of the primary voting process, Watters said he is especially grateful that the race had occupied headlines in recent weeks, forcing a key figure in President Trump's impeachment push, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to the sidelines.
"I was thinking about this today...we have not seen Adam Schiff on television for a very long time," Watters said. "It has been so delightful. And I think that is the best part about this primary process is Adam Schiff is not on TV."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
"Thank you, Democrats," he concluded.