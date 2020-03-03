Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters on Super Tuesday: Don't confuse 'Bernie hatred' with 'Biden love'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
'The Five' reveal their Super Tuesday predictionsVideo

Voters in 14 states head to the polls, including folks in delegate-rich California and Texas; reaction on 'The Five.'

"The Five" hosts offered their Super Tuesday predictions as voters in 14 states went to the polls on a massive day in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination contest.

"I think ... many Democrats are mistaking Bernie [Sanders] hatred for [Joe] Biden love," co-host Jesse Watters said. "There is no real Biden movement in America, it is a movement against the Bernie movement. And I think tonight, maybe you will see how strong Biden is or is not."

Watters added, "I think [Mike] Bloomberg is soft in poll numbers and will underperform."

BEN SHAPIRO SUPER TUESDAY PREDICTION

Co-host Juan Williams said that while "things change fast in politics" he predicts Biden will emerge with a strong finish that would put him in a solid position to challenge Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

Democrats, media call on Mike Bloomberg to drop out of presidential raceVideo

"Let me offer a restrained projection," Williams said. "Joe now has a 50/50 chance to beat Bernie Sanders for the nomination. And if I'm not restrained, it is better than 50/50."

Katie Pavlich said it will be interesting to see how the Biden-friendly states will perform early on in the evening, but added that "Bernie might take the delegates" as the night progresses.

YOUR SUPER TUESDAY GUIDE: THE STATES AND THE STAKES

"Yes, that makes sense," co-host Dana Perino chimed in.

"Bernie states... he would do better tonight on the West Coast... and in California, [where] we might not even know the results for a couple of weeks," Perino added.

"The Daily Briefing" host also said she was keeping a close eye on Bloomberg's performance.

"Tonight, I'm watching and I think Bloomberg will not get number one anywhere but I'm looking to see if he gets number two anywhere," she said.

BIDEN'S SUPER TUESDAY GOAL: CHECK SANDERS' MOMENTUM

"Can Bloomberg get number two in Virginia or Texas ahead of Bernie? What would that tell us? And then also," Perino continued, if "Bernie beats Biden in a couple of places, the dynamic of those two battling it out might continue for a while."

Stu Varney's Super Tuesday prediction:Video

STU VARNEY SUPER TUESDAY PREDICTION: 'I'M GOING TO TREAD ON DANGEROUS GROUND'

While Super Tuesday remains a crucial part of the primary voting process, Watters said he is especially grateful that the race had occupied headlines in recent weeks, forcing a key figure in President Trump's impeachment push, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to the sidelines.

"I was thinking about this today...we have not seen Adam Schiff on television for a very long time," Watters said. "It has been so delightful. And I think that is the best part about this primary process is Adam Schiff is not on TV."

"Thank you, Democrats," he concluded.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.