Ben Shapiro's Super Tuesday prediction: Good night for Biden, bad night for Bloomberg

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro offered a surprising prediction for the Super Tuesday Democratic contests on "The Ben Shapiro Show", suggesting that former Vice President Joe Biden could emerge as the frontrunner once the votes are tallied.

"My prediction for tonight: Biden overperforms the polls, Bloomberg wildly underperforms the polls," and, Shapiro added, "it would not be the world's largest shock if Biden were to outperform Bernie Sanders tonight."

CHRIS WALLACE: BERNIE AND TRUMP'S VOTERS WILL 'WALK THROUGH FIRE' FOR THEM

"It is very obvious at this point that this race is a Biden - Sanders race," Shapiro continued. "Michael Bloomberg is sitting somewhere just throwing wads of cash like a rapper at a strip club. No one understands why ... but he continues to do it ... "

Shapiro said he anticipates a weak performance from the former New York City mayor, who was acting as "a place holder for the anti-Bernie sentiment."

"It would not be the world's largest shock if Biden were to outperform Bernie Sanders tonight." — Ben Shapiro, The Ben Shapiro Show

"If you felt that Biden was not a durable candidate, you said in polls that you were gonna vote for Bloomberg," Shapiro explained. "Now that Biden looks more durable, a lot of those votes are going to fall away from Bloomberg and back to Biden."

STU VARNEY SUPER TUESDAY PREDICTION: 'I'M GOING TO TREAD ON DANGEROUS GROUND'

Shapiro said he finds it unlikely that Bloomberg will cross the 15 percent threshold required for candidates to win delegates in the 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday.

"That means that the delegates instead will be split among the other candidates, which means more victory for Joe Biden," Shapiro explained.

The outspoken conservative also rejected the notion that Sanders will emerge as the obvious Democratic nominee despite his current frontrunner status, saying Tuesday was "not going to be a Bernie runaway."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bernie may do real well in California," Shapiro concluded, "but as long as Biden passes 15 percent in California and splits the vote at all, he is likely to emerge within 100 delegates of Sanders -- and if that happens, if it's a neck and neck race, there are a lot of big states coming up like Florida, Georgia, where Biden can really run up the score on Bernie, make up that deficit and end up in a position to win a plurality of the votes."