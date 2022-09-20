Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jesse Watters shreds Biden admin: 'The cartels have never had a better business partner'

Watters reacts to illegal migrants being sent to Martha's Vineyard

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Jesse Watters: The only way you can get the media to cover the border is to bring it to the northeast

Fox News host Jesse Watters voices his concerns over the crisis at the southern border on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized the Biden administration's handling of the crisis at the southern border on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are investigating people; they aren't investigating crimes. Biden is the most prolific human trafficker in American history. He's been secretly flying and busing migrants across the country for the last two years.  

BORDER PATROL AGENTS NAB A DOZEN PEOPLE ON TERROR WATCHLIST AT SOUTHERN BORDER IN AUGUST 

He doesn't give anybody a heads-up. Half the time, the migrants don't even know where they're going. No one moves bodies better than Biden. The cartels have never had a better business partner. Biden flies thousands into red states in the middle of the night, but if DeSantis flies 50 to a blue state in broad daylight, that's kidnapping? This is how the Democrats stay in power. 

Look what they're doing. They're trying to bring criminal charges against the two leading Republican presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Trump's house gets raided because a librarian got mad and DeSantis is under investigation for giving a few migrants a free vacation.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.