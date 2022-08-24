Jesse Watters: Republicans should be concerned about Democrat Pat Ryan's win in New York special election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters shared his concerns over Democrat Pat Ryan defeating Republican Marcus Molinaro in New York's special election Tuesday night on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: I am concerned about it. So they should be concerned about it. Yeah, I'm a little concerned I'm not going to lie about it. I am concerned. I mean, it's a big concern. All right. I'm not going to lie. So, is this the best we have, this crop of candidates? You look at someone like Nadler, who looks like a hobbit, he's representing the richest district in the entire country. But is that the best we can do? That's what I'm saying. Like no one else wants to run for Congress on the Upper East Side or the Upper West Side?

NEW YORK SPECIAL ELECTION LATEST TEST OF DEMOCRATS' MESSAGING ON ABORTION

I live on the Upper East Side. I see beautiful people walking around tall, healthy, all of their hair. They're quick with wit, and they know what they're talking about. The guy looks like he's not going to make it to the next session. He's the best we can do? And then the woman Maloney, she's having someone else hold the microphone up, and she's just saying everything's sexist. Yeah. The people in the Upper East Side, in the Upper West Side are not sexist. They just think you stink. Like, this is who we have representing us.

