JESSE WATTERS: The press might know AOC, but the people don't

FOX News host Jesse Watters condemns Democrats for making New York a "border state" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The press may know AOC, but the people don't. The politicians know her, but real New Yorkers don't know who she is and if they do, they don't like her. This is a microcosm of the Democratic Party's detachment from the streets. Pontificate about the blessings of "Bidenomics," but once you walk the sidewalks, step out of your town car, it's not resonating.

Jerry Nadler joined AOC in declaring the wonderful virtues of sanctuary cities — an ancient congressman who should know better — Jerry spent his whole life in politics, and somehow he hasn't earned an ounce of New Yorkers' respect.

This country is just hungry for politicians who just speak for us, who listen to us and then deliver. Sure, Mayor Eric Adams made a big speech, but was that to save New York or to save his own hide? Looks like to me he's just begging for a bailout. I respect Eric Adams because of his law enforcement background, but he's also better than Bill de Blasio, but enough with the stunts. You slept on a cot, OK, but Biden made New York into a border state and you won't even say his name.