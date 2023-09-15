Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: The press might know AOC, but the people don't

Watters rips AOC's response to the migrant crisis

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: AOC has ignored New Yorkers to her political peril Video

Jesse Watters: AOC has ignored New Yorkers to her political peril

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to migrants taking over New York City on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

FOX News host Jesse Watters condemns Democrats for making New York a "border state" on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: The press may know AOC, but the people don't. The politicians know her, but real New Yorkers don't know who she is and if they do, they don't like her. This is a microcosm of the Democratic Party's detachment from the streets. Pontificate about the blessings of "Bidenomics," but once you walk the sidewalks, step out of your town car, it's not resonating.  

LIBERAL COLUMNISTS URGE BIDEN TO DUMP HARRIS, PICK NEW 2024 RUNNING MATE: 'BETTER OPTIONS AVAILABLE'    

Jerry Nadler joined AOC in declaring the wonderful virtues of sanctuary cities — an ancient congressman who should know better — Jerry spent his whole life in politics, and somehow he hasn't earned an ounce of New Yorkers' respect. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP    

This country is just hungry for politicians who just speak for us, who listen to us and then deliver. Sure, Mayor Eric Adams made a big speech, but was that to save New York or to save his own hide? Looks like to me he's just begging for a bailout. I respect Eric Adams because of his law enforcement background, but he's also better than Bill de Blasio, but enough with the stunts. You slept on a cot, OK, but Biden made New York into a border state and you won't even say his name.  

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.    

This article was written by Fox News staff.