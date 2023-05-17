JESSE WATTERS: Not everybody has the luxury of free speech anymore

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out censorship of Americans on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Not everything's about money – except on CNBC. On CNBC, everything is about money. Censoring the laptop, the lab leak was all about money. Follow the money all the way to China. Now, here's a concept that maybe CNBC can understand. You can have money and free speech. You guys ever think of that? You can have both. Now, I know CNBC usually interviews CEOs that, you know, if they think they could make a billion dollars they'd rip their own vocal cords out. But Elon Musk isn't a traditional CEO.

TESLA TEASES NEXT MODEL THAT ELON MUSK SAYS WILL SELL IN THE MILLIONS

Musk is like an advanced technology developer. He's a product genius, a software creator. His brain doesn't worry about what everybody else thinks. He doesn't have the time for that. Plus, Musk made so much money, he doesn't care. He doesn't have to hold his tongue to keep his wealth. Now, the problem with the United States right now is that the more truth you tell or the bolder you are, the more you put your money at risk. Not everybody has the luxury of free speech anymore. Cancel culture killed it.

