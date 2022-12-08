JESSE WATTERS: The New York Times writers are losing money and the greedy executives don't care

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out The New York Times and its executives on "greed" for allegedly not raising their staffers' pay after two years on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: We're seeing the demise of an institution that has ruled America for over 150 years. There's a revolt happening right now inside The New York Times headquarters. Over a thousand New York Times workers stormed out of the building today, striking against what they call insulting and disrespectful contract negotiations.

The workers want more cash, at least a 10% bump in pay to keep up with what they call Putin's price hike, which is strange because these are the same people who told us we didn't have to worry about inflation, and they're also the same people that call the Biden economy historic — said it was surging. The economy has been good for the bosses at The Times. The paper added millions of subscribers handing out big bonuses to top brass. Now the workers want them to share the wealth, but the greedy executives at The New York Times say, 'Sorry, peasant, that money's mine.' The Times swimming in profits is stiffing their reporters right before Christmas.

NEW YORK TIMES STAFFERS SPEAK OUT AGAINST MANAGEMENT AMID STRIKE: ‘WE’RE FIGHTING FOR A FAIR CONTRACT’

The New York Times hasn't given their workers a raise in two years. This is the same company that savages corporate America for not raising salaries and writes editorial after editorial demanding we raise the minimum wage now, but Joe Biden's economy — The New York Times writers are losing money and The New York Times, they don't care — all about money.

