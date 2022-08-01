Jesse Watters: Nancy Pelosi is playing diplomat now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan despite criticism on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Why is Nancy going to Taiwan ?... Nancy's playing diplomat now and if you know anything about Nancy's reputation in Congress, the last thing she is diplomatic. She uses her gavel as a weapon, divides and conquers. Well, if her stock trades have shown us anything, her timing is perfect and can you think of a better way to distract from your husband's DUI hearing on Wednesday than to fly into an Asian hornet's nest and scramble the U.S. Navy? She hits Taiwan Tuesday. Then the papers Wednesday are going to run with that headline, not Pauly P's sweetheart deal by our good friend Allie in Napa County. Hey, Allie.

CHINESE MILITARY POSTS VIDEO BOASTING MILITARY MIGHT AHEAD OF PELOSI TRIP TO TAIWAN

We don't believe in coincidences when it comes to Nancy Pelosi , but there's always more than meets the eye in the Pelosi family. Since Nancy's already taking a risk, might as well hit two birds with one stone. Let's not forget: big money in Taiwan. They just happen to be the biggest chip manufacturer in the world. Most of our chips come from Taiwan. Our supply chain depends on Taiwan — phones, computers, electronics. Pelosi knows about all this.

Of course. How could she not? Diamond hands Pauly P had to take the first loss of his life when primetime caught him holding Nvidia options before Nancy passed the Chips bill. So, this is his second bite of the apple, we suspect, and Nancy is now looking for a new investment opportunity firsthand, kicking the tires in Singapore, looking for sure things in Malaysia, talking shop over dinner in South Korea, all major tech manufacturing hubs for U.S. industry.

The woman leaked she's flying to Taiwan a week ago, got our greatest enemy all worked up, put Biden in a box and she looks like the daring diplomat from the Cold War era. All eyes on the queen of Napa and all eyes off papa, who on Wednesday learns his fate.