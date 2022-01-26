Jesse Watters dubs Nancy Pelosi the 'Wolf of Washington' for financial gain while in Congress

Jesse Watters revealed how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.'s has amassed millions of dollars while in Congress in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime," referring to her as the "Wolf of Washington."

"Maybe Nancy could invest more in her district instead of her portfolio," Watters said. "If Nancy dumped a few shares, she could help make San Francisco less of a dump. A little goes a long way, just a few crumbs. Instead, she'll continue to be the Warren Buffett of Washington. That is until you, the American people, step up, and you have."

"The heat's on the speaker, and suddenly she's flip-flopped," he continued.

Pelosi agreed Thursday to what she called "severe penalties for delay in reporting on STOCK Act."

"But, to give a blanket attitude of ‘we can't do this, and we can't do that because we can't be trusted’ – I just don't buy into that," she added.

"That's right, Nancy. Promise to stop once you get caught," Watters reacted.

At 81, Pelosi is running for re-election "for the children," she said.

"But whose children, exactly? Her own children," Watters answered. "Paul Pelosi Jr. is 52 years old, and let's just say he and Hunter Biden would get along really well. He's been tied up in a ton of shady business that federal agents are digging into."

"Nancy isn't running to help the children; she's running to help herself. And she's made a career doing just that," Watters said, calling her accumulation of personal wealth as a public servant a "family affair."

The Fox News host reported that her assets total up to $315 million.

"So while Nancy slow-walks antitrust legislation to break up Big Tech, her family [is] taking advantage and laughing all the way to the bank."

"They must think we're idiots," he added.

Watters noted that Congress members traded approximately $300 million in assets and stocks in 2021.

"And guess what? They all outperform the market," Watters remarked. "Pelosi is just the best at it. If Nancy wasn't writing laws, she'd probably run a hedge fund. The Wolf of Washington."