Jesse Watters: We all know Biden was involved in FBI's raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed President Biden 'was involved' in the FBI's raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on 'The Five.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters hit back at claims President Biden was not involved in approving the search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Five."

DOJ ASKS COURT TO UNSEAL MAR-A-LAGO RAID WARRANT; AG MERRICK GARLAND PERSONALLY SIGNED OFF ON TRUMP SEARCH

JESSE WATTERS: Now, you have an administration, the Obama administration, that spied on the Trump campaign, inserted moles into the Trump campaign and wiretapped the Trump campaign. And then you have a Biden administration that raided Trump's house, and raided his lawyer's house, and seized people's phones and shackled them and gave him full body cavity searches. Did they do that to any Democrats? Can you name any high-profile Democrats who's had their home raided, their phones seized, their computers seized, anything? They only lock up Republicans. They only do this to Trump Republicans.

