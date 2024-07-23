Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is now 'a crime fighter'

'She was coronated in a backroom deal,' Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Jesse Watters: The Democratic Party is 'powered by money, not people' Video

Jesse Watters: The Democratic Party is 'powered by money, not people'

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the liberal media’s reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how not a single American voted for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the 2024 Democratic nominee for president Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden showed his face for the first time in six days and acted like he didn't know there was a coup. 

KAMALA HARRIS DOESN'T ANSWER WHETHER BIDEN IS FIT FOR OFFICE

They're forcing Biden back to the White House so he can still pretend he's president. Tomorrow night at 8:00, he'll deliver an Oval Office address. We're calling it the Biden farewell address, even though he has six months left. 

He probably could have given a farewell address years ago because he was barely in charge, more of a ceremonial office holder. And now he won't even be that, Biden canceling nine events since dropping out of the race. 

Kamala Harris speaks

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He was supposed to visit hurricane victims in Houston, but why bother? Let Kamala go to Houston and look presidential. Today, Kamala showed up in Wisconsin with a pocket full of cash, delegates and endorsements.

"People-powered" campaign? Not one person voted for Kamala to be the nominee. She was coronated in a backroom deal because Joe's cover-up was blown and donors stopped writing checks. 

The Democratic Party is powered by money, not people. Not a single American voted for Kamala Harris in 2020 or 2024. She just appears on the ticket like magic. Who is Kamala Harris? She bailed out BLM rioters and backed defunding the police. But now she's a crime fighter.

This article was written by Fox News staff.