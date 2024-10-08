JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris just went on TV and said 'I'm more of the same'

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance during her appearance on "The View" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CBS ‘60 MINUTES’ AIRS TWO DIFFERENT ANSWERS FROM VP HARRIS TO SAME QUESTION

JESSE WATTERS: Barack's not happy. After hiding Harris all Fall, Democrats watched her numbers drop. It was time to change strategy. Obama ordered Kamala, 'you're doing a media blitz.' But Harris couldn't handle the pressure. She couldn't even survive "The View".

This was the one excuse she had for not solving problems for four years. And, you know, ‘I was only VP.’ I don't call the shots. This was her one saving grace that let people think maybe she's not Joe Biden. Maybe she can be different. Maybe she can bring change.

And she just went on "The View" and said 'I'm Joe Biden. I wouldn't have done anything differently the last four years.' At the debate, she declared, I'm not Joe Biden. And today she says she is. She even flip-flopped on whether she's Joe Biden. Afghanistan wouldn't have done anything differently, inflation, the border.

If she had to go back and do it over, she would have done everything the same. If she had a time machine, she'd hurt the country all over again. She has no regrets. She must really hate you. Joe Biden was so unpopular, he got whacked by Democrats and she learned nothing from that.

She just went on live TV and said, 'yep, Biden, that's my guy. I'm a Biden Democrat.' Now we know how Kamala climbed her way to the top. Blind loyalty. And now that she's all alone at the top, she doesn't know what to do with herself. She's still kissing up to the guy she couped. This whole election is about change.

And she just went on TV and said, I'm more of the same. She handed Trump the one campaign ad that Democrats were dreading. CNN can't believe it.