JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is more like Hillary than Barack

Jesse Watters discusses Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Charlamagne Tha God on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala was supposed to be the pantsuit Messiah, but she's really more of an actress.

WHITE HOUSE RELEASES MEDICAL REPORT ON VP KAMALA HARRIS

Kamala is imitating Barack, but there's one problem. She's more like Hillary, and the streets know it.

When Hillary was in trouble with the black vote. Democrats closed their eyes and prayed for 'tha God' to save her. That's Charlamagne tha God. But then Hillary pulled out the hot sauce.

Then Democrats tried it again. They sent Biden in, and he told them, 'you ain't black.'

So Barack sent Harris to see 'tha God' hoping the third time's a charm. Harris spent all day prepping for Charlemagne, cleared her whole schedule for one interview at 5:00. The first question Charlemagne asked her, ‘do you ever say anything new?’

Kamala thinks voters are too ignorant to get her message through their thick skulls. She has to repeat it like a hypnotist. And it's not even working because no one ever knows what she's talking about. This was kind of a virtual town hall with voters who called in and they wanted to know, 'where's my money? You promised.'

Translation – 'you're not getting reparations. I want to give you reparations. But they told me. I can't say that.' What I can say is that I grew up in the middle class.