White House releases medical report on VP Kamala Harris

The White House on Saturday released a report from Vice President Kamala Harris' doctor declaring her to be in "excellent health."

The report, which was previewed by a senior Harris campaign aide, comes as the 59-year-old Democratic nominee seeks to contrast herself with former President Trump, 79, who has not made recent health disclosures.

"Vice President Harris remains in excellent health," wrote her Army physician, Dr. Joshua R. Simmons. "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

