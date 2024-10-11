Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris has a 'man problem'

'Donors are admitting men are gone'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Watters: Do we really think Kamala Harris is losing because men are in 'crisis'? Video

Watters: Do we really think Kamala Harris is losing because men are in 'crisis'?

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how Vice President Kamala Harris is losing male voters on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down why Vice President Kamal Harris' campaign is struggling to appeal to male voters.

WATTERS: Kamala Harris has a man problem. White dudes for Harris isn't working and the hombres don't trust her. And as Obama said, Harris also has a problem with the brothers. 

Donors are admitting men are gone. But Democrats say Kamala Harris isn't the issue, men are, and they should see a psychiatrist.  Do you really think Kamala is losing because men are in crisis? No. Real men aren't in crisis, but these guys are. 

So if you don't cry in front of your horse or at 'Love Actually', you're not a real man. And you need to see a shrink who will prescribe you medication that will turn you into a zombie and allow you to enjoy being bossed around by a pretty woman. That's the Democrats' idea of a brave man – not a cop or a soldier or guy who gets shot and pops back up. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Democrats believe a brave man goes to Kamala rallies and nags their buddies into voting Democrat. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.