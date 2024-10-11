JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris has a 'man problem'

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down why Vice President Kamal Harris' campaign is struggling to appeal to male voters.

WATTERS: Kamala Harris has a man problem. White dudes for Harris isn't working and the hombres don't trust her. And as Obama said, Harris also has a problem with the brothers.

Donors are admitting men are gone. But Democrats say Kamala Harris isn't the issue, men are, and they should see a psychiatrist. Do you really think Kamala is losing because men are in crisis? No. Real men aren't in crisis, but these guys are.

So if you don't cry in front of your horse or at 'Love Actually', you're not a real man. And you need to see a shrink who will prescribe you medication that will turn you into a zombie and allow you to enjoy being bossed around by a pretty woman. That's the Democrats' idea of a brave man – not a cop or a soldier or guy who gets shot and pops back up.

Democrats believe a brave man goes to Kamala rallies and nags their buddies into voting Democrat.