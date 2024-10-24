JESSE WATTERS: Kamala is becoming the 'stereotype' of a 'slippery politician'

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down Vice President Kamala Harris' shortcomings as a presidential candidate on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

WATTERS: Kamala Harris wanted another debate and she got one. A debate with herself. She was supposed to close the deal at a CNN town hall last night, but somehow she made things worse.

…

Dana, what different standard is she being held to? Is it because she's a woman? Is it because she's black? Is it because she's new at this? Because she's not that new at this. She's been a politician for 20 years. They're still making excuses for her. Do you want a president who the media has to make excuses for? We just had that. And that's why Kamala is the nominee. If this was the final job interview, Kamala is not getting a callback in any job interview.

…

Kamala is becoming the stereotype of a typical slippery politician who's just too fuzzy to trust.

…

You know, Kamala actually touched on something that makes her human. She became a stepmother to Doug's children, and she made some mistakes helping raise them. That's relatable. A lot of Americans deal with that. An answer could give us insight into who Kamala is, but she gives us a phony answer that her biggest mistake is that she's too prepared. Does anybody believe that Kamala Harris is over-prepared for this job?