Jesse Watters: Joe Biden, Jimmy Kimmel share 'pity party' on late night TV

Fox News host Jesse Watters called President Biden the "Napper-in-Chief" Thursday after his "bland" and "boring" appearance on Wednesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

JESSE WATTERS: The president's supposed to be a man of the people. So every once in a while, the leader of the free world or a candidate for the office drops by a late night TV show just to remind us, hey, I'm a regular guy. They schmooze it up with a comedian, crack a few jokes, enjoy a good roast, and even let their hair down a little…For years, the late night stopover has been a presidential staple. Republican, Democrat, doesn't matter because comedy is bipartisan, or it's supposed to be. You can have Jimmy Fallon playing around with Trump on one show and slow jamming the news with Barack Obama on another… If comedy isn't your thing, don't worry. We have a couple of presidents who know how to drop a wicked bassline. It wasn't just the smooth stylings of Slick Willie, or the classical pedigree of Richard Nixon that made these presidential cameos part of TV history. It was the fact that they made themselves the butt of the joke.

Presidents come alive on late night. Or at least they used to. What was once an exciting and dynamic event just hit the snooze button last night. Our Napper-in-Chief, Joe Biden, sat down with Jimmy Kimmel yesterday. And let's just say it was not must-see TV. Even though the show is taped at 3 in the afternoon, it looked like President Biden was up way past his bedtime. Joe wasn't witty or articulate like his predecessors. He was boring, bland, and couldn't even get a sentence out… That wasn't an interview. It was a pity party. There were no real questions or actual answers. It was just two Democrats sitting around, refusing to accept responsibility for their party's massive failures. Maybe next time Joe sits down for a one-on-one, he'll do it with an actual journalist like me. Or at least do it on a late night show people actually watch.