Joe Biden
Published

Joe Concha rips Jimmy Kimmel for 'tee ball' interview with Biden: 'Nothing more than a political activist'

President Biden took aim at Republicans during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Wednesday.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Joe Concha: This wasn't a softball interview for Biden, it was tee ball Video

Joe Concha: This wasn't a softball interview for Biden, it was tee ball

The Fox News contributor argues President Biden's unchallenged interview with Jimmy Kimmel is the last thing the American people want to see.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha took sharp aim at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's ‘tee ball’ interview with President Biden. On "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, Concha hit Kimmel for being a ‘political activist’ and leaving all of Biden's claims unchallenged. 

KIMMEL TELLS BIDEN HE'S 'FRUSTRATED' DEMS HAVEN'T MADE MORE PROGRESS: ‘IN SOME WAYS, WE’VE MOVED BACKWARDS'

JOE CONCHA: It wasn't even a softball interview for President Biden, it was tee ball. My kindergartner plays tee ball. It's a lot easier to hit. The ball doesn't move. It stays on a stick. You get the point. … And don't give me the whole, 'Well, Kimmel's a comedian. He's not a journalist.' He sure tries to act like one every night on his show when he's really nothing more than a political activist. … Jimmy Kimmel, he didn't talk really much about inflation or at least he brushed it off. And Jimmy Kimmel did that because he's in the top 1% of the richest 1%. He doesn't feel it the way so many low-income and middle-class Americans do. … The American people are fed up on several fronts, and this is the last thing they want to see. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

