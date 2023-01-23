JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden is starting to look like the smart one

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on if President Biden is involved in a cover-up over the classified documents mishap on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT BIDEN'S HOME WEEK AFTER WHITE HOUSE SAID SEARCH WAS 'COMPLETE'

JESSE WATTERS: Where was Biden this weekend? Biden was at his beach house and the FBI still hasn't been to the beach house. What was Biden doing at the beach house all weekend, because I thought I saw him carrying a gallon of bleach. Did Biden go to the beach house to flush documents down the toilet? The FBI is really doing a bang-up job, letting the suspect just sleep at the crime scene.

The FBI let Joe go to Wilmington before they consensually searched it, and now they're going to let him go to the beach house before we assume they can essentially search that. Peter Doocy asked this straight up: Is President Biden involved in a cover up?

Miranda Devine makes a great point: Why doesn't the FBI cross-reference the classified documents with the laptop? You know, connect the dots. Even Jessie Jr. could crack that case and the FBI isn't just looking at Biden properties. CBS reports they're going to be looking into places linked to Biden... Joe's 80. He's been linked to pretty much everywhere. It's open season on Joe: University of Delaware, Cafe Milano, Corn Pop's pool. The feds could run up a heavy blackmail op. By the time this is over, they're going to know everything about the big guy: where he's been, what he stole. At this point, Hunter is starting to look like the smart one.