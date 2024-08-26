JESSE WATTERS: Is Harris trying to 'weasel her way out' of debating Trump?

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" the only way Vice President Kamala Harris can win the 2024 election is if voters "don’t know anything about her."

TRUMP, HARRIS CAMPAIGNS CLASH OVER DEBATE RULES: 'WE SAID NO CHANGES'

JESSE WATTERS: They're lying to you and laughing about it. Kamala has never won a single primary vote, ever. And the one debate she committed to, she's trying to wiggle out of. Kamala did her first sit-down interview with her running mate without a reporter.

A country where the Democrat presidential nominee refuses to do interviews isn't a free country. You don't have a free press if the press isn't free to interview presidential nominees. Putin does more interviews than Kamala.

They don't care if it's not fair. If there's a risk Kamala could expose herself to negative publicity by answering questions, and this could cost her votes, Kamala's handlers don't think it's worth it. If winning is everything, why take any risks at all? Why not just campaign from a safe space? They'll continue to do that until the risks of not talking outweigh the risks of talking, meaning, if the press starts giving her a really hard time, and she starts looking like a chicken, then she'll talk.

And the press is calling her smart for not talking to them. They're saying she's brave for not doing interviews. The press, to this point, is enjoying being benched in an election year because they'd rather lose their jobs and self-respect than lose an election. Only a few reporters are looking around and saying, guys, we don't have jobs if we just let Kamala ignore us for the sake of winning.