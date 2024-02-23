JESSE WATTERS: Gavin Newsom thought he was president

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Gov. Gavin Newsom appearing to make himself at home in the White House on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: A few weeks ago, "Primetime" gave Gavin Newsom advice. Throw on a disguise, go undercover and walk your state. See how your policies are playing out like an episode of "Undercover Boss." And Gavin, who never misses a show, followed orders.

PARENTS' RIGHTS LEADER CALLS FOR CONSERVATIVES LAWYERS TO FIGHT LOCALLY AFTER LEGAL SETTLEMENT ON MISGENDERING

The undercover gov has been everywhere. He went undercover as a garbageman. Even though he borrowed someone else's gloves, Gavin Is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He Is hauling everything from crates to car bumpers. Gavin went undercover as a landscaper, planting trees at the Redwoods National Park.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finally, Gavin went undercover as president. He hosted the Crown Princess of Sweden, where he welcomed Her Majesty with a warm smile and handshake. Sources tell "Primetime" that Gavin's camp considers this a coup because the princess visited him instead of Biden. Now that Gavin has his foreign policy chops, after a five-minute meeting with a Scandinavian royal, he was ready for Washington. Today, Gavin waltzed into the White House and thought he was president.