Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: Gavin Newsom thought he was president

Newsom waltzed into the White House, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: There is tension rippling through the Democratic Party Video

Jesse Watters: There is tension rippling through the Democratic Party

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Calif. Gov. Newsom appearing to make himself at home at the White House and speculation of his replacing Biden on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Gov. Gavin Newsom appearing to make himself at home in the White House on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: A few weeks ago, "Primetime" gave Gavin Newsom advice. Throw on a disguise, go undercover and walk your state. See how your policies are playing out like an episode of "Undercover Boss." And Gavin, who never misses a show, followed orders.  

PARENTS' RIGHTS LEADER CALLS FOR CONSERVATIVES LAWYERS TO FIGHT LOCALLY AFTER LEGAL SETTLEMENT ON MISGENDERING 

The undercover gov has been everywhere. He went undercover as a garbageman. Even though he borrowed someone else's gloves, Gavin Is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He Is hauling everything from crates to car bumpers. Gavin went undercover as a landscaper, planting trees at the Redwoods National Park. 

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Finally, Gavin went undercover as president. He hosted the Crown Princess of Sweden, where he welcomed Her Majesty with a warm smile and handshake. Sources tell "Primetime" that Gavin's camp considers this a coup because the princess visited him instead of Biden. Now that Gavin has his foreign policy chops, after a five-minute meeting with a Scandinavian royal, he was ready for Washington. Today, Gavin waltzed into the White House and thought he was president.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.