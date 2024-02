Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden praised Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday and joked about Californians potentially fleeing his state on a high-speed rail line as speculation continues to swirl over whether Newsom could replace Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

Biden, speaking at the White House during a meeting of the National Governors Association, said "We're building the nation's first high speed rail line in California and Nevada" and "I want to thank Governor Newsom for his leadership on that.

"And by the way, I'm not sure how many people who leave LA can do it in 2 hours to get there, or whether they're going to come back or not," Biden joked.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the planned $12 billion Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail system aims to shuttle passengers between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga in 2 hours and 10 minutes on trains that travel at more than 186 miles per hour.

The journey would be twice as fast as the standard drive time, and officials are planning on breaking ground on the project early this year in hopes of completing it in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, the department added.

Podcast host Joe Rogan has become one of the latest figures to speculate if the Democratic Party is preparing to swap out Biden with Newsom on this year’s presidential ticket.

"Don’t you think that that’s a ruse, him running for president?" Rogan said during one of his recent shows, later arguing, "I think they’re gonna get rid of him, I think they’re gonna move him out, they’re gonna force him to step down. That’s what I think."

"If I had to guess, and it's just speculation, I'd say they're setting up Gavin Newsom for it," he added.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul also weighed in on the speculation this week, telling an audience at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Tuesday to "never, ever let Gavin Newsom anywhere near the White House."

Fox News’ Alexander Hall contributed to this report.