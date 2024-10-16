Jesse Watters: This was the first time Kamala Harris had to 'answer for herself'

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down Vice President Kamala Harris' exclusive interview on "Special Report" and dissected why her campaign is failing.

JESSE WATTERS: Covering the Kamala campaign has been disorienting. First, she was the most unpopular VP in history. Then she's Mrs. Messiah. Her record is radical left. Then she agrees with Trump. But her values haven't changed.

Her VP's wooing white dudes and Obama is scolding the brothers. She hid from CNN for five weeks. Then she turned down the Fox debate. Now, she's playing footsie with Rogan and begging to come on Fox. Well, be careful what you wish for, because Kamala Harris just sat down with Brett Baier for a half hour and she was roughed up so badly Pelosi's asking Joe to get back in.

This was the first time the vice president and the Democrat nominee had ever had to answer for herself. She spent more time defending herself with Brett than she has defending the actual border.