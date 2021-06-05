Jesse Watters: ‘The Fauci era is officially over’

" Watters' World " host Jesse Watters slammed Dr. Fauci, the mainstream media and the scientific community after thousands of the NIAID director's emails became public.

JESSE WATTERS: We expect politicians to lie to us—but we don’t expect scientists to. But that’s exactly what happened. Anthony Fauci hasn’t been telling the truth and he’s been caught. The Fauci era is officially over. The cover-up is crashing down. For the Democrats—he’s too big to fail and the media is doing everything they can to preserve the Fauci legacy. But there’s no turning back now.

Hundreds of pages of emails of his emails throughout the pandemic have been revealed. The emails don’t look good for Fauci, the scientific community, and the U.S. government. Stay with us here because it gets messy. On January 31, 2020, top scientist Kristian Andersen warned Fauci that the virus "potentially looked engineered" and had "unusual features."

The very next day Fauci replied and said they’d talk later. He started to get worried. Fauci sent an important email to Hugh Auchincloss, his underlying, and wrote ‘it is essential we speak this morning.’ ‘Read this paper’ you will have ‘tasks that must be done.’ With this email, he attached a PDF called "Baric, Shi nature medicine SARS gain of function."

Ralph Baric, a COVID researcher at the University of North Carolina trained "Bat Lady." Shi Zhengli, she was the top researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They worked together to manipulate viruses to attack other species—including humans. Baric and ‘Bat Lady’ were both funded by Anthony Fauci.

WATCH JESSE WATTERS' FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW: