JESSE WATTERS: Everyone in the Kamala campaign is depressed

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down how the Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is feeling following President-elect Trump's victory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: But inside the Harris campaign, everyone's just as depressed as Timmy the cat lady. Axios reports that Kamala's campaign manager started crying during a conference call last night, and Harris told them, quote, Yeah, this sucks. Her staffers were sad but confused. One said, We are told the fate of democracy is at stake. And then the message was, we'll get them next time. Kamala saying we'll get Hitler next time. Her interns are just finding out the whole dictator thing was just a talking point.

The Harris team is getting a little antsy with Kamala, and they're starting to leak. Staff is saying the campaign was constantly confused and no one knew how to make a decision. Getting approval to tweet something was like figuring out how to solve a Rubik's Cube. And now the Harris campaign's pleading with staffers to stop leaking, please.

So most of them are just going back to blaming Biden. One member of the Harris campaign says the 107-day Harris campaign was nearly flawless. The Biden campaign that preceded it was the opposite. And the Obama guys are just piling on.