JESSE WATTERS: This election has a 2016 feel

This is why Trump will win again

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Republicans are not known for early voting, but can’t wait to get to the polls

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how former President Trump will put America first and how Republicans are eager to start voting on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN-HARRIS ‘RHETORIC’ FOR LATEST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, SAYS HE WILL ‘SAVE THE COUNTRY’

JESSE WATTERS: This has a 2016 feel. Then – he was speaking to the silent majority and today he's speaking to the scared majority. 

Writer Douglas MacKinnon says this: 'Fear is real, fear does motivate. Working class Americans do fear that elite-enabling liberal policies beyond their control are robbing them of their quality of life now and well into their future." 

But many of these Americans have also realized that there is one way to combat that fear and regain some of that control – by voting. Working class jobs are being gutted because politicians like Biden and Harris let our manufacturing base leave the country for cheap labor in exchange for political donations. 

Trump shaking hands

SMITHTON, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, (C) looks on during a campaign stop to address Pennsylvanians who are concerned about the threat of Communist China to U.S. agriculture at the Smith Family Farm September 23, 2024 in Smithton, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning throughout western Pennsylvania today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The agricultural machine conglomerate John Deere, an iconic American brand, has laid off hundreds of workers in the Midwest and are moving their factories to Mexico. And Biden and Harris never even tried to convince them to stay.

This is vintage Trump, cajole American companies with the threat of tariffs to remain in America, hire American and make sure their products are made in the USA. 

This is why he won in '16, and if this continues, why he will win again – putting the American people first and American made machines need to be run with American-made energy. Kamala Harris has always been against American energy. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.