JESSE WATTERS: This election has a 2016 feel

JESSE WATTERS: This has a 2016 feel. Then – he was speaking to the silent majority and today he's speaking to the scared majority.

Writer Douglas MacKinnon says this: 'Fear is real, fear does motivate. Working class Americans do fear that elite-enabling liberal policies beyond their control are robbing them of their quality of life now and well into their future."

But many of these Americans have also realized that there is one way to combat that fear and regain some of that control – by voting. Working class jobs are being gutted because politicians like Biden and Harris let our manufacturing base leave the country for cheap labor in exchange for political donations.

The agricultural machine conglomerate John Deere, an iconic American brand, has laid off hundreds of workers in the Midwest and are moving their factories to Mexico. And Biden and Harris never even tried to convince them to stay.

This is vintage Trump, cajole American companies with the threat of tariffs to remain in America, hire American and make sure their products are made in the USA.

This is why he won in '16, and if this continues, why he will win again – putting the American people first and American made machines need to be run with American-made energy. Kamala Harris has always been against American energy.