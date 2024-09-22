Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump vows tough approach to sanctuary policies

Trump also vowed to deport all criminal illegal immigrants

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Harris would unveil 'most destructive border policy ever': Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott explains why he designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization and discusses the impact of a Harris presidency on the border crisis.

Former President Trump unveiled a new policy proposal, promising to eliminate sanctuary cities throughout the country.

"Today, I am announcing a new plan to end all sanctuary cities in North Carolina and all across our country," Trump said during a Saturday rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The comments come as Trump has continued to hammer Vice President Kamala Harris on border security, noting her role in being appointed the "border czar" before the administration oversaw record-setting illegal crossings during President Biden’s first three years in office.

Trump at Wisconsin rally

Former President Trump departs a campaign event at the Central Wisconsin Airport on Sept. 7, 2024 in Mosinee, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

So-called "sanctuary cities," or jurisdictions that have limited their cooperation with federal immigration authorities, have become controversial in recent years, with critics arguing that the existence of the cities incentivizes illegal border crossings and hampers ICE's ability to take custody of migrants accused of committing crimes in the U,S.

Trump vowed to tackle that issue during his rally Saturday, telling the crowd that he would "ask Congress to pass a law outlawing sanctuary cities nationwide, and we will bring down the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate" with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump pumps fist at Uniondale, NY rally

Former President Trump raises his fist as he departs a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024, in Uniondale, New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The former president also doubled down on promises to deport all illegal immigrants living in the country, starting with those who pose a danger to public safety.

"As soon as I take office I will surge federal law enforcement to every city that is failing – which is a lot of them – to turn over criminal aliens, and we will hunt down and capture every single gang member, drug dealer, rapist, murderer and migrant criminal that is being illegally harbored," Trump said. "We will get them out of North Carolina and send them home where they belong."

Election 2024 Trump

Former President Trump speaks during a rally, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Uniondale, New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

North Carolina is one of seven critical swing states that figure to play an outsized role in this year’s election. Trump, who narrowly won the state in both 2016 and 2020, currently holds only a 0.1 percentage point lead in the state, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average, the narrowest margin of all seven swing states.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

