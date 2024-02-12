Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: The door has never been this wide open for switching out a candidate

Washington's secret is out, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Biden is losing the legal war he started

Jesse Watters: Biden is losing the legal war he started

Fox News host Jesse Watters says liberals are pleading for a savior before the election on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to concerns about President Biden's age ahead of the 2024 presidential election on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: For three years, Joe Biden has been America's emperor, and the Democratic machine in the press have been his swindlers, lying and convincing him that he looked fantastic. But last week, the emperor was caught with no clothes.  

BIDEN’S AGE, MENTAL ACUITY IMPACTING ELECTION CHANCES BECOMES MEDIA FOCUS AFTER TOUGH SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT 

After the Hur report exposed the president as being painfully slow, doddering old man with diminished faculties, Washington's secret was out. Although, the rest of the country has known it for years. 86% of Americans say Biden's too old to serve another term. The remaining 14% are Biden family members. It's a relief for everyone. No more pretending.  

The door has never been this wide open for switching out the ticket and the Democratic machine shopping around.  

