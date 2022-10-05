Jesse Watters: Democrats are living in an alternate reality

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzed how Republicans will perform in the midterm elections on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying how Democrats are underperforming on crime and inflation.

JESSE WATTERS: Over the last year-and-a-half, we've watched the country spiral. Everything's more expensive thanks to inflation. Gas prices are going up again, border is still wide open, crime's so bad, nobody feels safe — and we can thank Biden and the Democrats for it.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE RUNNING IN TOSS-UP RACE CALLED TO END OIL AND GAS 'IMMEDIATELY,' SAID 'SHUT IT ALL DOWN'

In just a few years, they've managed to make life as difficult as possible for you, and the worst part about it is they don't care. They've ignored you. They want you to suck it up. Who cares if you can't pay your bills or you're afraid to ride the subway? According to Democrats, everything is fine, but they're living in an alternate reality because we're fed up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We know everything isn't fine. In fact, a recent poll found that the two main issues on the minds of Americans: inflation and crime. What do you know? The two issues Democrats have a horrible record on, and that means the midterms are going to be interesting. People want results and if anything is going to change, they need to get out and vote.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE: