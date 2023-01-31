JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are dumping Kamala

Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a look at potential 2024 vice presidential candidates for President Biden if he doesn't run again with Kamala Harris on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: It looks like Democrats in the media are working on dumping Kamala from the ticket. On Friday, Liz Warren, out of nowhere, suggested Biden could swap out Harris for someone else he's more comfortable with.

Primetime thought it was just a one-time thing until the media agreed with Warren. The Washington Post assigned a reporter to talk to Democratic officials all over the country. The reporter asked, "Could Kamala be president?" The Democrats said, 'I like her as a person. I love that she's a black woman. But no way, Jose.' One anonymous Democrat said this: "Every fiber in my body wants her to be president. Everything I've ever fought for is for someone like her to be president. I think she's a good person with a good heart who can lead the country. But I don't know that the people who have to make that happen feel that way right now. I don't know that she has what it takes to get over the hump in our present environment."

Why is the Washington Post putting out this story now? Days after Pocahontas fired the first shot? It seems coordinated, and it is. Biden is the oldest president in American history, which makes Kamala consequential. News just broke that Joe Biden skipped his 2022 physical. And when the oldest president in the history of the country skips his physical, hides it, catches COVID twice, fractures his foot chasing his dog, falls off his bike and falls up the stairs and needs notes that say, 'Hi, I'm Joe Biden…' Democrats aren't taking anything for granted.

Biden said he'd "probably run for reelection. God willing." But God doesn't choose our president. The FBI does. And the FBI can cut Biden down whenever they want. The FBI put Biden in the White House and they can take him out. He's drowning in classified documents. He's got a special counsel, a U.S. attorney in Delaware and House Republicans following the family money. We already know the FBI has the Biden family on wiretaps talking to Chinese spies.