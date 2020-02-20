Jesse Watters sums up Las Vegas debate: 'This is not a good time to be a Democrat'

Jesse Watters said Thursday that it's "not a good time to be a Democrat" following Wednesday's Nevada Democratic presidential debate, which many critics and pundits are calling a win for the president.

"I think what you want to do if you're a Democrat is you want to attack a Bernie or a Bloomberg, and then you just have to pivot to attacking the president, because that's what the audience wants to hear," Watters said on "The Five" Thursday. "And that's what people at home want to watch. And last night and now today feels to me like the worst day Democrats have had in a very long time."

PUNDITS IN LOCKSTEP ON MIKE BLOOMBERG'S ‘DISASTROUS’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE

"Think about it ... feel the air. There is no Donald Trump scandal that's hanging over [everything], right now. There's nothing. There's no impeachment. There is no Ukraine. There's no collusion," Watters said, before adding that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg had "cratered" on the debate stage

"This is not a good time to be a Democrat," Watters concluded. "I think if you look at who won, who lost: Bernie wins, Bloomberg fades."

Co-host Geraldo Rivera agreed with Watters on Bloomberg, while Greg Gutfeld said he understood why many Democrats support impeaching the president.

"They looked at their group and they were looking at Trump and they're going, 'Oh, crap. We are in trouble,'" Gutfeld said.

Rivera also praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., calling her debate performance "formidable."

"This to me was her renaissance," Rivera said. "I thought that she was really on point."