JESSE WATTERS: 'Coyote Joe' and his admin create app to usher in migrants amid border crisis

It's like reserving a table at a restaurant, Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Jesse Watters blasts President Biden for his program that allows migrants to seek asylum using an app and be sponsored by someone in the United States on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters roasts President Biden’s potential parole program for undocumented migrants on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: So, before you cross into our country and they let you in, now Joe wants you to make an appointment so they can let you in. No one is still not getting in. You just have to make an appointment. It's like OpenTable for illegals. So, if you're from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti or Venezuela, Biden wants you to still pay a coyote, still hop into a caravan, still walk through jungles and deserts and then once you get to our border, you download an app and it will take your reservation. This is like TSA PreCheck for the third world.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES BORDER VISIT, NEW MEASURES AS PRESSURE GROWS OVER OVERWHELMING MIGRANT SURGE

President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left. 

President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

And wait, I thought these were all peasants without a dime — excuse me, pesos — to their name, and they're all going to die if they stay in their village and they all have iPhones? And they know how to get into the App Store? Is Tim Cook going to set up Apple stores in Tijuana now, or are they just going to hand out Biden phones along the Rio Grande? And honestly, what's harder, downloading the app or the 2,000-mile journey? I can't even figure out how to change my settings. And you'll probably get cleared to come through as long as you get a sponsor living in the United States to vouch for you. 