Jesse Watters: You can have a strong border and you can have a humane and rational asylum policy

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on President Biden’s handling of the border crisis on " The Five ."

JESSE WATTERS: He's never going to the border with McCarthy, just like I'm never going to a concert with Greg. Doesn' t matter how many times he asks, I'm not going. …

You don't want to elevate McCarthy also and say, "OK, Kevin, let's go down to the border and see where I've failed." The images, too, of President Biden with a younger and thinner Kevin McCarthy pointing at the failure with flanked by Border Patrol agents who Joe Biden called whimpers isn't a good look for Joe. It's not a good look for his base. His base doesn't want to see that and to visit the problem, you're kind of acknowledging the problem, but most leaders need to lay eyes on a crisis.

AIR MARSHALS FACING MANDATORY BORDER DEPLOYMENT PLAN ‘MUTINY’ ON BIDEN ADMIN LEAVING FLIGHTS UNGUARDED: REPORT

It's like if your basement floods, you go downstairs and you look at the flood. You don't tell your wife you're now basement czar and pawn it off to her. So, if AOC and Chuck Schumer say, "Well, we got to have open borders because we need baby makers to come here" and on the other hand, you have Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and I believe Nancy Pelosi saying, "You know what, we actually kind of have to secure the border a little bit," Joe Biden's going to have to choose and there is a way to thread the needle. You can have a strong border and you can have a humane and rational asylum policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I don't know why that's so hard and I don't think they're going to get together and do anything because Chuck Schumer came in even before the election was finished and said mass amnesty for 10 million illegals and that just poisons the whole debate.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: