Jesse Watters on Bloomberg: 'What is his message? I'm richer and nicer than Donald Trump'

Jesse Watters and Donna Brazile went back and forth on "The Five" Monday, reacting to presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg facing criticism from fellow Democrats seeking the White House, and whether or not he was a threat to President Trump.

"Bottom line, do any of these Democrats out there, are they talented enough to capitalize on all these ridiculous things coming out of the Bloomberg campaign? My answer is no," Watters said, referring to a number of recent comments Bloomberg's made in the past resurfacing. "They're just not strong enough and they're all too weak."

While promoting a $127 million, three-year initiative to help minorities in the workplace in 2011, Bloomberg declared that there was "this enormous cohort of black and Latino males" who "don't know how to behave in the workplace" and "don't have any prospects."

'THROW THEM UP AGAINST THE WALL AND FRISK THEM': BLOOMBERG DEFENDS STOP AND FRISK IN NEW AUDIO

In the past week, Bloomberg has been confronted with his previous claims that farming didn't take much intelligence and that "anybody" could do it, as well as his insistence that the way to get guns "out of the kids' hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them." Additionally, Bloomberg has taken heat for suggesting that a functioning health care system must let the elderly die.

Watters criticized Bloomberg's message.

"The guy's got no message. What is his message? I'm richer and nicer than Donald Trump," Watters said. "What is it that Mike can get done?"

Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, accused Watters of being scared of Bloomberg.

"You are so worried about Michael Bloomberg," Brazile said.

"Do I look worried about Michael Bloomberg?" Watters retorted.

"Yes, baby," Brazile said. "You are sweating."

Brazile compared Bloomberg to Trump before criticizing his campaign, saying the Democrat was running a "two-track" campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The first track is to get people like us to talk about him," Brazile explained, "and the second track is to get people like us to vote for him. Now, on the first track, we're succeeding. We're talking about him. The second track: I don't think he's gonna do that."

Watters agreed with Brazile.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.