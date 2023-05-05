JESSE WATTERS: Biden's re-election campaign plan is to hide in the basement again

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden's "odd" amount of "spare time" amid his 2024 re-election bid on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: We don't know what the president's been doing with all of his spare time, but it's odd. He went to Ireland, announced he was running for president, forgot he went to Ireland, and then he just disappeared. You'd think he'd be out on the campaign trail or announcing a new policy, but he's not. Reports say Joe calls the lid by 4 p.m. on weekdays, and it's not like he's an early bird either — he only starts to work after 10 a.m. But today he made it seem like he was busy saying he didn't have time to answer any press questions, but to everyone's surprise, Joe did announce he had a press conference on the books…

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE BLASTED FOR 9 A.M. PRESS LID AFTER PRESIDENT'S IRELAND TRIP: 'A CASE OF THE MONDAY’S'

Well, the White House had to walk that back. Turns out, Joe never had a press conference scheduled at all. The only thing on his schedule in the afternoon? He got tacos with Kamala. You think he's missing out on the two-for-$5 Cinco de Mayo special? Of course not. And later tonight, he's doing his first interview in 70 days with MSNBC on a Friday night at 10 p.m. They're not going to ask him anything hard and no one's even going to watch. This is the Biden re-election plan. They're going to throw him back in the basement. Since the media knows that worked last time, they're not going to have a problem with it. The bottom line is Joe's been a running joke in Washington for decades. The media has always known, even Barack knew it when Joe was his VP.